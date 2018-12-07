FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Correction: Music Teacher-Sex Charge story

 
CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) — In a story Dec. 6 about a music teacher accused of forcing a woman into sexual servitude, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a North Carolina music teacher was a Grammy award winner who had received Grammy recognition in 2004. A check of records by the Recording Academy shows Ivan Hampden Jr. has neither been awarded a Grammy nor been recognized by the Academy for any work.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Police: Music teacher forced woman into sexual servitude

A music teacher in North Carolina is accused of using promises of a singing career to force a student into sexual servitude

CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) — A music teacher in North Carolina is accused of using promises of a singing career to force a student into sexual servitude.

Clayton police said in a statement Thursday that 60-year-old Ivan Hampden Jr. was arrested at his home. He’s charged with several counts of sexual servitude and disseminating obscenity.

Investigators say Hampden tied up the woman in a back room of his music school and recorded various sex acts, then sent video recordings and images of the acts to the victim. They say the woman in her 50s took singing lessons there from 2014 through August. Police say a relative helped her contact police.

Hampden is jailed on a $200,000 bond. It’s unclear if Hampden has a lawyer.