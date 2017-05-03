Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Singer Alessia Cara added to 2017 Taste of Chicago line-up

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara (ah-LES-ee-a CAHR-a) will perform at this year’s Taste of Chicago as part of a line-up that also includes a variety of rock, Latin, country and R&B acts.

The city of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the full schedule on Tuesday for the annual event, which runs July 5-9 in Grant Park.

Cara’s hits include “Scars to Your Beautiful” and “How Far I’ll Go,” a song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Disney movie “Moana.” The multi-platinum artist will perform in the Petrillo Music Shell on July 5.

The city previously announced performances by rockers Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, alternative country’s Waco Brothers, The O’Jays and others.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Petrillo Music Shell seating area.