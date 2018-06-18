FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children’s book prize

 
LONDON (AP) — British writer Geraldine McCaughrean on Monday won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children’s literature for “Where the World Ends.”

McCaughrean was named the winner for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned at sea. She also won the prize, chosen by children’s librarians, in 1988.

In her acceptance speech, McCaughrean criticized publishers for vetoing complex language in children’s books, saying: “We master words by meeting them, not by avoiding them.”

The Kate Greenaway Medal for illustration went to Canada’s Sydney Smith for illustrating “Town is by the Sea,” a tale of childhood in a Nova Scotia coal-mining community.

The Carnegie is Britain’s oldest children’s book prize, named for Scottish-born U.S. philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It and the Greenaway award are open to works published in the U.K. in the previous year.