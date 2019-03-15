FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Netflix cancels ‘One Day at a Time’ reboot after 3 seasons

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix is canceling “One Day at a Time” after three seasons.

In a statement Thursday, the streaming service’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, called it “disappointing” that more viewers didn’t discover the sitcom.

A tweet on a Netflix company account said not enough people watched to justify renewing it, and called the cancellation a difficult step.

Created by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, it was among the few TV series with Latinos as the lead characters.

Justina Machado played a single Cuban-American mom and military veteran, with Rita Moreno as her mother.

It was a reboot of the original “One Day at a Time,” which was co-created by Norman Lear and aired from 1975-84 with stars Valerie Bertinelli and Bonnie Franklin.

Lear was among the Netflix series’ executive producers.