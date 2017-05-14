Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Melissa McCarthy adds spice (and Spicer) as host of ‘SNL’

By FRAZIER MOORE
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa McCarthy once again brought comic spice plus Spicer to “Saturday Night Live.”

After a spate of guest appearances mocking White House press secretary Sean Spicer in recent weeks, she was back on Saturday’s edition of the NBC satire show to preside as host.

One sketch featured McCarthy as the hot-tempered Spicer commandeering his motorized podium through the streets of midtown Manhattan - a sequence spotted by the media on Friday while it was being filmed.

The show began with Alec Baldwin reprising his piercing impersonation of President Donald Trump. Interviewed by NBC News’ Lester Holt (actually cast member Michael Che), Trump was asked if he could assure the nation he wouldn’t name someone “crazy” to replace ousted FBI Director James Comey. Trump said his choice would be “so bonkers” everyone would wish it were Judge Judy.

Other news
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday May 21, 2009, in The Bronx borough of New York. Four men snared in an infamous post-9/11 terrorism sting were ordered freed from prison Thursday, July 27, 2023, with a judge finding that they had been "hapless, easily manipulated and penurious petty criminals" caught up in a plot driven by an overzealous FBI and a dodgy informant. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Judge questions FBI’s role in post-9/11 sting and orders 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ freed from prison
Northwestern's interim head coach David Braun speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Big Ten’s four new coaches took divergent paths to new-look West Division
Riders participating in RAGBRAI - the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa- arrive in Lake View, Iowa, as they move towards Carroll, Iowa, Monday, July 24, 2023. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
As cyclists ride across Iowa, they are seeing craft breweries driving small-town tourism

McCarthy took repeated pies to the face as a hapless contestant on a game show called “Just Desserts!”

Then things got even more physical with the latest White House press briefing spoof. The sketch began with cast member Aidy Bryant playing Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House aide who subbed for Spicer for a few days last week. But quickly Spicer jumped from the bushes just outside the press room to reclaim his spot, pushing Sanders aside.

“Let me put this whole Russian thing to bed: Trump is innocent,” he seethed at the press corps. “How do we know? Because he TOLD us so!”

Then a reporter asked, “Were you surprised Trump fired Comey before he fired you?”

Blowing his top, Spicer ripped down a support column and hurled it at the reporter.

But was this true? Was Spicer’s job really in jeopardy? Had Trump been feeding him lies?

Spicer cranked up his motorized podium and hit the road for New York to confront Trump and find out.

“Have you ever told me to say things that aren’t true?” Spicer asked Trump after tracking him down.

“Only since you started working here,” Trump replied.

Then they kissed and made up, literally, with Trump and Spicer locked in a tight embrace.