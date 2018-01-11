FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Author Patterson to tell Aaron Hernandez story in TV special

 
BOSTON (AP) — Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez’s life and death will be the subject of a one-hour special episode of “48 Hours” to be broadcast on Jan. 20.

The CBS program will be told by best-selling author James Patterson, who is writing a book about Hernandez.

Once one of the top players in the NFL, Hernandez was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée. Hernandez hanged himself at the age of 27 in the Massachusetts prison cell where he was serving a life sentence. After his death, he was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which can cause depression and violent mood swings.

Patterson calls it “the most fascinating, complicated and troubling crime story of our times.”

The book “All-American Murder” is due out Jan. 22.

