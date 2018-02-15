FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Longtime Boston television anchor Jack Hynes dies at 88

 
BOSTON (AP) — Jack Hynes, a longtime television news reporter and anchor in Boston and the son of a Boston mayor, has died. He was 88.

Hynes died of heart failure at a Hingham retirement community on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family.

“He was an avid and passionate journalist to the end. We are incredibly proud of our Dad, the quintessential Boston newsman, for all he accomplished during his professional career,” the family said.

Known as the dean of Boston television news, Hynes eschewed the glamour and fame of the job and was known for his no-nonsense “tell-it-like-it-is” style and for setting the standard for accuracy and credibility.

He also preferred substance over style, rejecting newscast humor and banter, and once even turning down an award as the nation’s most telegenic anchormen.

He worked at WCVB-TV for 26 years and briefly for WBZ-TV before spending another 20 years at WLVI-TV. He retired in 2006. He was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2008

Hynes was a Boston native and the son of former Mayor John B. Hynes. He graduated from Boston College High School, the University of Notre Dame and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He’s survived by four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday at Holy Redeemer Church in Chatham, his home of many years.