McCaskill gets new job as network political analyst

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has a new job as a network political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski made the announcement Tuesday morning during an interview with McCaskill on the MSNBC show. NBC St. Louis affiliate KSDK-TV reports that McCaskill said she would bring her experience from the Senate and “won’t hold back.”

Scarborough says McCaskill will “provides critical insights into what ails Washington.”

The two-term senator lost to Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley in her re-election bid in November. Her three-decade public service career includes stints as Jackson County prosecutor, state representative, state auditor and senator.

One of her first big assignments will be helping MSNBC during its coverage of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

