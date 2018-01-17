FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

France to loan Britain famed 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry

 
Share

PARIS (AP) — French officials plan to loan the historic Bayeux Tapestry to Britain, allowing the 11th-century artwork depicting the conquest of England to leave France for the first time in centuries.

The mayor of the Normandy town of Bayeux, Patrick Gomont, said Wednesday that the loan is about five years away because restoration work is required to ensure the fragile 70-meter (230-foot) cloth isn’t damaged in transit. It currently resides in a museum in the town.

The Times of London newspaper reported that French President Emmanuel Macron will announce the loan of the artwork on Thursday when he meets British Prime Minister Theresa May for talks on Brexit, security and border issues.

The tapestry is a both a treasured work of medieval art and a valuable historical document that depicts the events leading up to the Norman conquest of England by William the Conqueror in 1066. It last left Normandy during World War II, when it was moved to Paris.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

Conservative British lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who heads Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said the loan was a “fantastic gesture of goodwill” by France.

Levi Roach, a medieval historian at the University of Exeter, said the tapestry was a symbol of the “close yet fraught” relationship between Britain in France. Its loan is especially resonant as Britain prepares to leave the European Union and strike up new relationships with its European neighbors.

“It is very significant that the Bayeux Tapestry is going to be coming to the United Kingdom and that people are going to be able to see this,” May told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

May’s spokesman would not comment on whether Britain planned to loan France anything in return.

The venue where the tapestry will be displayed in Britain hasn’t been announced. The director of the British Museum said he would be “honored and delighted” to put it on show.

“This would be a major loan, probably the most significant ever from France to the U.K.,” museum director Hartwig Fischer said.

The tapestry depicts the invasion from the victorious French standpoint, but many historians believe it was stitched in England.