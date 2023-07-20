Top Asian News 7:20 a.m. GMT

India’s Modi breaks silence over Manipur ethnic violence after viral video shows mob molesting women

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke more than two months of public silence over deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast, saying Thursday that the assaults of two women as they were being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur state were unforgivable. A video showing the assaults triggered massive outrage and went viral late Wednesday despite the internet being largely blocked and journalists being locked out in the remote state. It shows two naked women being surrounded by scores of young men who grope their genitals and drag them to a field. “The guilty will not be spared.