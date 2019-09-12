Murder charges refiled against man after charges dropped

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A first-degree murder arrest warrant has been issued for a Vermont man who allegedly killed his wife with a cleaver three months after the charges against him had been dropped by the county prosecutor.

The attorney general’s office says Aita Gurung is due to appear in court Friday in Burlington.

He was initially charged with killing his wife in 2017, but Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George dropped the charges against him, and two other violent crime suspects, because evidence showed the defendants were legally insane.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office would review the cases after Republican Gov. Phil Scott questioned George’s actions.

The suspects have been held by the Department of Mental Health.

Gurung’s attorney said Thursday she would talk about the case after his arraignment.