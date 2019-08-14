FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawyer for Israeli diamond magnate denies corruption claims

By JAMEY KEATEN
 
Share

GENEVA (AP) — A lawyer for an Israeli diamond magnate facing charges in Switzerland of corruption and forging documents said Wednesday his client didn’t send “a single dollar” to “anybody” in Guinea linked to the West African country’s late former President Lansana Conte, rejecting allegations by a Geneva prosecutor.

Tycoon Beny Steinmetz and two other defendants have been ordered to stand trial in connection with $10 million in bribes allegedly paid to a former wife of Conte. The payouts were allegedly part of a plot by Steinmetz’s BSGR Group to squeeze out a competitor for mining rights in Guinea’s southeastern Simandou region in 2005-2010.

“Beny Steinmetz denies any wrongdoing. He has done that since the beginning of the proceeding,” lawyer Marc Bonnant said in an interview at his office in a leafy Geneva neighborhood. “He never sent a single dollar to any official of the Guinea regime under Lansana Conte — neither to the president nor to his wife or to his mistress or to anybody.”

Bonnant said Steinmetz will appear for the trial, which isn’t expected for months. If convicted, he could face two to 10 years in prison.

Other news
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues

The Geneva prosecutor’s office on Monday announced the three have been charged with corruption of foreign officials and falsification of documents to hide from authorities and banks the paying of bribes. Some funds allegedly transited through Switzerland in a case that has been investigated in Europe, Africa and the United States. The other two suspects were not identified.

The case has swirled for years. Israeli authorities arrested Steinmetz in December 2016, though he was later released under restrictive conditions. BSGR, which once had a Geneva office, is now based in the English Channel island of Guernsey, and Steinmetz lives in Israel.

Officials in Guinea earlier this year reached an agreement with BSGR and came to the conclusion that Steinmetz had “never corrupted anybody,” Bonnant said. The lawyer said he was “totally optimistic” that Steinmetz would be acquitted.

“I don’t see how judges — independent, of quality, which is the case of the Geneva judges — could on the basis of that file find that Beny Steinmetz is guilty,” Bonnant said.

Global Witness, a London-based nonprofit group that battles corruption in the mining and natural resources industries, said an investigation it conducted starting in 2012 found that BSGR had agreed to pay millions of dollars to Mamadie Touré, a wife of Conte, to secure mining licenses. Conte died in 2008.

A mineral-rich but deeply impoverished country, Guinea has long suffered from corruption while trying to exploit its natural resources. The Simandou region is one of the world’s largest sources of iron ore.

In a rare 2013 interview with the Israeli news site YNet, Steinmetz called allegations of corruption by BSGR “a joke.”