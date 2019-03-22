Sinkhole closes parkway in Virginia near DC beltway

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a large sinkhole has closed lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia near the Capital Beltway.

The National Park Service announced the closure Friday morning. Traffic was closed in both directions for a time, but southbound lanes are reopening. Officials say that Federal Highway Administration experts have been called in to assess the extent of the sinkhole, which formed below the road near Dead Run.

Park service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles tweets that the sinkhole “appears to be caused by a broken storm water pipe deep below ground.” She says once officials know how long the void is and the associated risk they’ll determine how long the road will stay closed. She says the closure of northbound lanes is likely to be extensive.