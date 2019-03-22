FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sinkhole closes parkway in Virginia near DC beltway

 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a large sinkhole has closed lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia near the Capital Beltway.

The National Park Service announced the closure Friday morning. Traffic was closed in both directions for a time, but southbound lanes are reopening. Officials say that Federal Highway Administration experts have been called in to assess the extent of the sinkhole, which formed below the road near Dead Run.

Park service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles tweets that the sinkhole “appears to be caused by a broken storm water pipe deep below ground.” She says once officials know how long the void is and the associated risk they’ll determine how long the road will stay closed. She says the closure of northbound lanes is likely to be extensive.