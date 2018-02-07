FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
New York man gets prison for PCP trafficking in New Mexico

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for drug trafficking in New Mexico.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Taylor Overton Foster of White Plains was given a 46-month prison term Tuesday in an Albuquerque court.

Foster was arrested by federal agents in February 2017 after they seized more than one pound of phencyclidine from him at an Albuquerque train station.

Prosecutors say a DEA agent discovered the PCP in a leaking bottle inside Foster’s backpack.

Foster was charged by criminal complaint and later indicted for possessing PCP with intent to distribute.

He pleaded guilty to the charge last July.