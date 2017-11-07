FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police arrest third man in shooting that killed 2, hurt 7

 
LANETT, Ala. (AP) — Police have arrested a third man in a shooting that killed two people and left seven wounded at a nightclub in eastern Alabama.

Lanett police say 26-year-old Dequavious D. Cobb of Auburn is charged with one count of murder and seven counts of assault.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports Cobb is being held in a shooting at a nightclub called Club Addition on Oct. 22. Court records aren’t yet available to show whether Cobb has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Two other men were previously charged in the shooting, which left a man and a woman dead. Authorities say a gunman went to the nightclub and opened fire.

Officials say a man died inside the nightclub and the woman was fatally shot in a car nearby.