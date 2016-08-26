Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
3 New Jersey towns to salute their returning Olympians

 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sports fans who want to see a real, live Olympian up close will have three chances this weekend in New Jersey.

The towns of Old Bridge and Dunellen and the city of Newark have scheduled ceremonies to honor local athletes who competed — and in two cases won medals — at the recently completed Rio Olympics.

LAURIE HERNANDEZ

The 16-year-old was a member of the United States’ gold-medal women’s gymnastics team, and she also won an individual silver medal in the balance beam competition, edging out teammate Simone Biles.

Hernandez’s hometown of Old Bridge will have a motorcade Saturday, beginning at noon at the Jonas Salk Middle School and passing through town to Lombardi Park, where a ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Lisa Valsera, the town’s deputy director of parks and recreation, said she anticipates a crowd of up to 5,000.

SHAKUR STEVENSON

The 19-year-old Newark native was one of two American boxers who won a medal at the Olympics (light flyweight Nico Miguel Hernandez was the other), and Stevenson’s silver was the best showing.

Stevenson reached the final in the bantamweight division but lost in the gold medal match to Cuba’s Robeisy Ramirez on points.

The city will honor Stevenson with a parade on Broad Street from Military Park to City Hall on Sunday, beginning at noon.

SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN

The 17-year-old Union Catholic High School star became the youngest U.S. athlete to qualify for an Olympics in track and field in more than 40 years when she finished third at the Olympic trials in the 400-meter hurdles.

In Rio, McLaughlin qualified for the semifinals but finished fifth and lost out on a chance to run in the finals.

The town of Dunellen will pay tribute to McLaughlin with a Saturday ceremony at Columbia Park at 10:30 a.m.