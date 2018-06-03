FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
German airport power outage grounds planes, passengers

 
BERLIN (AP) — The international airport in Hamburg, Germany has suspended all flights because of a power outage, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The dpa news agency quoted Hamburg Airport spokeswoman Stefanie Harder saying everyone was asked to leave the airport terminal Sunday as technicians tried to fix the problem.

Harder says she doesn’t know why such a large area of the airport was affected by the power outage, thought to be the result of an electrical short.

The airport is the fifth-largest one in Germany. On an average Sunday, 200 planes land or take off from Hamburg.