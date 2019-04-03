FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Grand Rapids police looking for Ford gravesite vandals

 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police say they’re looking for two people who are suspected of defacing the gravesite of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford in Grand Rapids.

Police released a photo of a man and a woman sitting on a wall. The man appears to be marking or digging into panels that say, “Lives Committed to God, Country and Love.” The woman kicked her skateboard into the panels.

The incident occurred on March 27.

The Fords are buried outside a museum that is dedicated to Gerald Ford’s presidency. He died in 2006. Betty Ford died in 2011.