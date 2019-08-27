Woman charged with abducting car salesman during test drive

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in Washington state in the abduction of a car salesman during a test drive, a television station reported.

Police say Kasandra Ayala, 32, began the test drive Saturday on Interstate 90 in the Spokane area.

KREM-TV reported Monday that the car salesman later told officers that he directed the woman to head back to the dealership but she said she planned to drive to Walla Walla instead.

Citing court documents, the station reported the salesman called 911 and spoke with dispatchers during the low-speed chase that followed.

At one point, Ayala pulled into a parking lot and avoided police before taking off again, police said.

When officers later tried to block the vehicle, Ayala tried to maneuver the car through the line of police cruisers, damaging three of them, police said. The test drive vehicle was also damaged.

Ayala and one police officer sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The salesman told officers he feared for his life during the pursuit.

Ayala told officers afterward that she had consumed meth, which caused her to see demons, the court records say.

Ayala is charged with kidnapping, taking a motor vehicle without permission, several counts of assault, and driving with a suspended license.

A judge has set her bond at $20,000. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

