$45K-plus repair bill for damage to Battle Born Memorial

 
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — State officials say it will cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair damage to the Battle Born Memorial in Carson City caused by bicyclists and skateboarders.

Director of Administration Patrick Cates said Tuesday the cracks to three of the black granite slabs at the memorial outside the State Capitol building were caused by teens on BMX bicycles and Razor Scooters.

The Nevada Appeal reports (http://tinyurl.com/y8wtzu5y ) it occurred just three days after Gov. Brian Sandoval dedicated the memorial Nov. 9.

Cates says Sandoval wants it restored to its original condition and for the work to be done before he leaves office in January.

Cates estimates the granite work will cost nearly $45,000 and some sort of fencing or barrier will have to be designed to prevent further damage. They’re consulting with the original artist in search of a solution.

