Man gets 6 months for sexual abuse of teen girl

 
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Redmond, Oregon, man will serve roughly six months in jail for sexually abusing a teenage girl who reached out to him through a Craigslist room rental ad.

The Bulletin reports that 31-year-old Anthony Joseph Moore was arrested in January for crimes he committed in July 2015. He’s been on house arrest since posting bail in February.

Moore pleaded guilty on July 12 to four criminal counts — three of second-degree sexual abuse and one of strangulation. He appeared for sentencing Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

At the time of the crimes, Moore was 27 and renting out one of his rooms on Craigslist. His victim was 16. She contacted him through the room listing.