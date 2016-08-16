Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man gets 30 years for shooting Gulfport police officer

 
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A man who shot a Gulfport police officer twice at close range has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars, but he could be out in 13.

WLOX-TV (http://bit.ly/2bw67IA ) reports 23-year-old Corey Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer as part of a plea deal. He was originally charged with attempted murder, which carries a life sentence.

Defense Attorney Michael Crosby says Johnson will be eligible for parole halfway through his time served. And since he’s already been behind bars for two years, Johnson could be released in 13 years.

The shooting happened early Nov. 23, 2014 after Officer Dolton Bradley tried to stop a vehicle at an intersection.

Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com