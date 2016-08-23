Video sheds light on stunt motorcyclist’s drowning

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say video filmed by a 19-year-old man who crashed while trying to ride a modified motorcycle across Canyon Ferry Lake has helped provide answers for authorities about his death.

Blake Becker, of Clancy, crashed July 23 as he tried to cross the lake east of Helena. His body was recovered from the reservoir about three weeks later.

The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2bhpAw7) video from a GoPro camera Becker had been wearing shows him attaching his life preserver to a rope connected to buoys intended to facilitate recovery of the bike from the water. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the “fatal error” caused Becker to sink with his motorcycle after the engine lost power.

Becker had completed the stunt at least once before and was trying to replicate it at night.

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com