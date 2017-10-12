FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Burglar in Fenton killed by accomplice

 
Share

FENTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot at mobile home park near Fenton was a burglar accidentally shot by another suspect also involved in the crime.

The man killed was identified Thursday as 26-year-old Ramone Thomas. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says Thomas and three others were ransacking a home about 4 a.m. Wednesday when the homeowner arrived.

Police say one burglar fired at the homeowner but instead struck Thomas.

The other men fled on foot. Police say two women also involved drove away in a car.

Officers from several agencies searched woods, homes and sheds. All three men and one of the women were captured.

Second-degree murder and burglary charges were filed against Courtney Brown, Paris-John Devine and Raymond Seay. Authorities say charges against the others are still under review.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com