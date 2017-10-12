Police: Burglar in Fenton killed by accomplice

FENTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot at mobile home park near Fenton was a burglar accidentally shot by another suspect also involved in the crime.

The man killed was identified Thursday as 26-year-old Ramone Thomas. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says Thomas and three others were ransacking a home about 4 a.m. Wednesday when the homeowner arrived.

Police say one burglar fired at the homeowner but instead struck Thomas.

The other men fled on foot. Police say two women also involved drove away in a car.

Officers from several agencies searched woods, homes and sheds. All three men and one of the women were captured.

Second-degree murder and burglary charges were filed against Courtney Brown, Paris-John Devine and Raymond Seay. Authorities say charges against the others are still under review.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com