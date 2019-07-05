FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Showdown brewing over Alaska special session

 
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the Alaska Legislature’s upcoming special session (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The majority leader of the Alaska Senate says she’ll be in Wasilla for the start of Monday’s special session, bucking other members of leadership who plan to meet in Juneau.

Sen. Mia Costello, in an opinion piece published by the Anchorage Daily News, says the governor can specify when and where a special session will take place and has done so.

Costello did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy called lawmakers into a special session, starting Monday, in Wasilla. Senate President Cathy Giessel and House Speaker Bryce Edgmon have said lawmakers plan to meet in Juneau.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says Dunleavy hopes lawmakers will be in Wasilla. It remains unclear what will happen if they do not show up.

___

11:35 a.m.

Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel says there’s “no question” lawmakers will meet in Juneau for Monday’s start of the next special session.

The location is at odds with the one Gov. Mike Dunleavy picked. He called on lawmakers to meet in Wasilla and recommended they do so at a middle school.

The executive director of the Legislative Affairs Agency says the agency has made no preparations in Wasilla and followed the direction of legislative leadership. Giessel and House Speaker Bryce Edgmon previously announced plans for lawmakers to meet in Juneau and hold committee hearings in Anchorage.

Dunleavy wants lawmakers to finalize this year’s payout to residents from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund. But Giessel says she’s hoping to reach an agreement that would allow lawmakers to also finish its other remaining work.