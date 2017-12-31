FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Head-on crash kills drivers of 2 commercial vehicles

 
Share

HARPER, Ore. (AP) — The drivers of two commercial vehicles were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 20 near Harper, Oregon, just west of the Idaho border.

Oregon State Police say a commercial truck and trailer was driving east at about 9 a.m. Saturday when it drifted into the westbound lane and into the path of a commercial truck.

The two vehicles collided and burst into flames.

A Jeep Wrangler behind the truck collided with its trailer, and a Kia Spectra hit the back of the Jeep. No one was injured in those vehicles.

The driver and sole occupant of each commercial vehicle died at the scene.

About 400 gallons of diesel spilled into the road, closing US 20 into the evening.

The investigation is ongoing, but speed and weather are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.