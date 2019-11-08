Maryland lawmaker: Bills considered to resolve HBCU case

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Maryland lawmaker: Bills considered to resolve HBCU case

By BRIAN WITTE
 
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — If a federal lawsuit isn’t settled by January over program disparities between four historically black colleges and traditionally white colleges, Maryland lawmakers are considering legislation to resolve it themselves, one legislator said Friday.

Del. Charles Sydnor, a Baltimore County Democrat, said he is working with other lawmakers on proposals to settle the long running case for at least $577 million. That’s how much an attorney representing the HBCUs recommended earlier this year.

“At a minimum, that’s where I think we need to start,” Sydnor said at a news conference where he discussed plans for a rally next week in Annapolis to urge a fair resolution.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has offered to settle the lawsuit for $200 million over 10 years. That’s twice as much as he offered last year.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event
FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Tesla will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales

But critics of the offer say it’s woefully inadequate.

“If he sees fit not to settle this before the session begins, we’re grateful that we have the speaker of the House who has also said that she wants this case settled,” Sydnor said. “We will be working with our new Senate president to come up with some sort of legislative resolution to end this case.”

House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat, has urged the governor to settle the case for $577 million. Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat and a former teacher, has been nominated by the Senate Democratic Caucus to succeed Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, who is stepping down from the leadership job due to an illness.

Hogan responded in a letter last month that he has a responsibility to protect the state budget, as Maryland faces the prospect of a national economic downturn. He wrote that lawmakers could seek more when the General Assembly convenes in January.

“As we approach the upcoming budget process, it is certainly within the purview of you and your colleagues to attempt to find ways to fund a settlement at the levels you are seeking,” Hogan wrote.

Maryland’s four historically black colleges are Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The case is more than a decade old. A coalition representing the HBCUs contended the state has underfunded the institutions while developing programs at traditionally white schools that directly compete with and drain prospective students away from the African-American schools.

In 2013, a federal judge recommended mediation after finding the state had maintained “a dual and segregated education system,” and that its practices were in violation of the Constitution. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake agreed with the coalition that the state allowed traditionally white schools to replicate those of historically black institutions, thus undermining the black schools’ success.

Earlier this year, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a fourth attempt at mediation.