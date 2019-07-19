FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man sentenced, must pay restitution for computer fraud

 
ATLANTA (AP) — A Dacula, Georgia, man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitutions for defrauding rappers and professional athletes through their Apple accounts.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 27-year-old Kwamaine Jerell Ford was sentenced Thursday to three years and a month in federal prison. He also must pay about $700,000 in restitution to victims.

Ford entered a guilty plea to computer fraud and aggravated identity theft on March 28.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak says Ford posed as an Apple customer support agent through emails and requested victim’s Apple IDs. At least 100 people provided their information. He used victims’ credit card information for three years starting in 2015, purchasing flights, car rentals and hotels rooms.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com