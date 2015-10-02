Oklahoma court stops 3 pending executions after drug glitch

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Oklahoma court stops 3 pending executions after drug glitch

By SEAN MURPHY
 
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s highest criminal court unanimously agreed Friday to halt all of the state’s scheduled executions after its prison system received the wrong drug for a lethal injection this week.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals granted the state’s request and issued indefinite stays of execution for Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole and John Grant. Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt requested the stays to give his office time to investigate why the state’s Department of Corrections received the wrong drug just hours before Glossip was to be executed Wednesday.

Prison officials who opened a box of lethal drugs two hours ahead of Glossip’s scheduled execution realized they received potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride, the third drug utilized in Oklahoma’s lethal injection formula. After prison officials notified Oklahoma’s governor and attorney general, Gov. Mary Fallin issued a 37-day stay of execution for Glossip to give the state more time “to determine whether potassium acetate is compliant with the execution protocol and/or to obtain potassium chloride.”

The court ordered the state to provide status reports every 30 days, “including any proposed adjustments to the execution protocol.”

Other news
Activist Hannah Riley works on her laptop at Muchacho, a local taco restaurant, while gathering signatures from fellow voters, in Atlanta, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Organizers are trying to force a referendum that would allow voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and training center, but attorneys for the city say the petition drive is invalid. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Judge gives organizers trying to stop ‘Cop City’ a deadline extension for signature campaign
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) warms up during a practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson embraces temporary backup role while preparing for 4-game suspension
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice

Oklahoma’s execution protocols were overhauled after last year’s botched execution of Clayton Lockett, who writhed on a gurney and struggled against his restraints before being declared dead more than 40 minutes after the procedure began.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Robert Patton insisted that those new protocols were properly followed. But the attorney general expressed concerns about the department’s ability to properly carry out an execution.

“Until my office knows more about these circumstances and gains confidence that DOC can carry out executions in accordance with the execution protocol, I am asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to issue an indefinite stay of all scheduled executions,” Pruitt said in a statement after requesting the stays on Thursday.

In a separate ruling Friday, the court denied Cole’s request to halt his execution over claims that he is insane. Cole’s attorneys also made a separate challenge to the state’s three-drug formula part of their arguments. They said midazolam, the first drug in the lethal injection formula, is a benzodiazepine rather than an ultra-short acting barbiturate called for in state law.

Cole was set to be executed Oct. 7 for the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter, and Grant was scheduled to die on Oct. 28 for the 1998 stabbing death of a prison worker at the Dick Connor Correctional Center in Hominy.

Glossip, whose execution had been rescheduled for Nov. 6, was sentenced to die for ordering the 1997 beating death of his boss, Barry Van Treese, the owner of the Oklahoma City motel where Glossip worked. Glossip has maintained his innocence.

___

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy