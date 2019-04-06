Dartmouth hits $2 billion mark in fundraising campaign

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College has hit a milestone with its latest fundraising campaign.

President Philip Hanlon announced this week that supporters have committed more than $2 billion to the campaign called The Call to Lead, which was launched last year and is set to end in 2022. More than half the donations have been for $1,000 or less. More than 83,000 individuals have contributed so far, significantly more than the 65,000 who donated during the college’s last major fundraising campaign.

The campaign seeks $3 billion.

Major building projects funded so far include the expansion of the Hood Museum of Art, construction of a new Moosilauke Ravine Lodge and a new engineering and computer science building that is being built at the west end of campus.