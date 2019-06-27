FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Las Vegas casino workers picket Palms casino

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a casino workers picket outside the Palms casino-resort (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

More than 1,000 members of a Las Vegas casino workers’ union and other hospitality union members picketed on a busy street Wednesday night in front of the Palms casino-resort west of the Strip to demand that casino managers bargain with the workers.

The Culinary Union members wore their signature red shirts and chanted while carrying signs that said, “No contract. No peace.”

Culinary Union secretary-treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union says the Palms-owner Station Casinos is disrespecting workers by refusing to come to the bargaining table and the union won’t stop until they negotiate.

Michael Britt, a senior vice president for Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts, says the company has a “legal and appropriate” right to challenge a National Labor Relations Board ruling that determine determined the company failed and refused to bargain in good faith.

9:30 a.m.

Members of a powerful Las Vegas casino workers’ union and other hospitality workers will picket Wednesday outside the Palms casino-resort, where owners have refused to bargain with the union.

The workers will call for Palms-owner Station Casinos to negotiate with the workers, who voted in April 2018 to unionize.

The company challenged the election’s result but the National Labor Relations Board determined the company has been “failing and refusing to bargain collectively and in good faith” with the Culinary Union.

The Palms west of the Las Vegas Strip is one of six Station Casinos-owned properties in Las Vegas where workers have voted to unionize in recent years.

Station Casinos did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The Culinary Union says it represents about 900 porters, food servers, bartenders and other workers at the Palms.