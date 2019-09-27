Bismarck mobile home park residents object to spike in rents

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bismarck mobile home park residents object to spike in rents

 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Residents of two Bismarck mobile home parks say they are struggling to pay higher rents and fees after an investment firm bought the properties.

Havenpark Capital purchased Colonial Estates and Holiday Park in August.

Since then, Susan Wingerter’s monthly rent at Colonial Estates has increased from $385 to $415. Wingerter, 65, lives with her 16-year-old grandson, who uses a wheelchair. Her only source of income is $917 a month in Social Security.

“I have to get him to school, feed him and everything else,” Wingerter said. “Between the increases of everything, like all the other increases and other bills and everything I have there, it’s really hard to get any sleep.”

Other news
District Attorney Tom Durden of Georgia's Atlantic Judicial Circuit speaks at a news conference, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia, about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Durden, the longtime prosecutor who won convictions in Georgia's infamous “tomato patch” killing and called in state investigators to build a case against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery has died. Durden was 66. AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Tom Durden, Georgia DA who ordered takeover of stalled Ahmaud Arbery investigation, dies at 66
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
This cover image released by Concord Records shows Natural Disaster by Bethany Cosentino. (Concord Records via AP)
Music Review: Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” lacks punch

Resident Cathy Job also lives in Colonial Estates and earns $22,000 annually as an office administrator. A mother with a 17-year-old son with autism a 15-year-old daughter with diabetes, she said the 8% rent increase leaves “very little” for food and gas.

Utah-based Havenpark told the Bismarck Tribune in a statement that its rents are standard.

“As a general rule of thumb nationally for the industry, mobile home site rent is often one-third the rent of the average apartment or home in the area,” the company said. “Havenpark’s rent prices follow these norms and are below the average or in line for an average of other surrounding comparable properties.”

The company also added that it’s planning new roads and tree work in Holiday Park and that the quality of the property and amenities influence rent. Holiday Park’s rent increased to $400 from $385.

Residents are also complaining about paying higher garbage, sewer and water fees because they’re now forced to pay those bills directly. Before Havenpark, those costs had been included in the rent. Havenpark said it’s common in the industry for individual renters to pay their own utility fees.

“Those who use more should pay more. Those who conserve or are conscious about their usage should pay less,” the company said.

Kent French, director of governmental affairs for the North Dakota Manufactured Housing Association, said he’s investigating if Havenpark is taking advantage of a federal incentive program that encourages long-term investment in blighted areas.

Havenpark said it “has no interest in participating in the program.”