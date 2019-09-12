Virginia launches live ‘elk cam’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has launched a live “elk cam.”

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said the elk cam will run annually from mid-August through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October.

During the fall rut period, elk are highly social and stay in large harem groups out in open areas.

Three viewing stations are now open on Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority property, located near Poplar Gap Community Park.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Kentucky Wildlife Resources Foundation restored 75 elk from Kentucky to Buchanan County between 2012 and 2014.

The population has grown to an estimated 250.