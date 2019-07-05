FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Deputy chief was hit after Iowa police shooting, files show

By RYAN J. FOLEY
 
Share

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A police shooting that left an unarmed black man paralyzed and sparked protests in Iowa’s second largest city also endangered the deputy police chief when the injured man’s speeding truck smashed into his patrol SUV, records show.

Cedar Rapids this week released police reports related to the shooting of Jerime Mitchell by Officer Lucas Jones during a Nov. 1, 2016, traffic stop. The shooting was captured on dash camera video.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in April that reports generated within 96 hours of the shooting are public records. The Associated Press used the open records law to obtain 157 pages that reveal new details about the shooting and aftermath.

Jones pulled over Mitchell because his license plate bulbs were burnt out. Police have said Jones asked Mitchell to get out of the vehicle after smelling marijuana. Mitchell resisted being handcuffed, so Jones pushed him against the truck and took him to the ground. Mitchell got up with the officer on his back, got in his truck and began to drive away.

Other news
FILE - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. A year out from the Paris Olympics, and nearly a year and a half since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials governing the many sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work

As he clung to the moving truck, Jones shot Mitchell in the neck. Authorities have said Mitchell, then 37, was immediately paralyzed and unable to control the vehicle as it accelerated and struck an oncoming police SUV.

The records reveal Deputy Cedar Rapids Police Chief Thomas Jonker was driving that SUV. He was driving the wrong way down the one-way street where the traffic stop occurred, in response to Jones’ call for backup.

Jonker wrote in a report that he believed the truck was trying to get out of his way then he saw it was “traveling at a very high rate of speed.” Mitchell’s truck was traveling 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) when it struck Jonker’s vehicle, the police records show.

Jonker said he tried to avoid the truck, but that it smashed into the driver’s side of his vehicle, causing it to spin. Jonker was trapped inside because his door was sealed shut from the impact. Jonker’s car radio and body microphone were damaged, but he was able to call for an ambulance. Jonker, who broke his neck in a 2000 crash, held still while waiting for emergency responders and reported a burning sensation in his neck, soreness in his jaw and pain from his knee. He was taken to a hospital, where testing revealed no obvious injuries.

A dentist treated Jonker for four chipped teeth, and the deputy chief returned to work two days later.

Mitchell’s supporters have long maintained that the shooting was unnecessary. His brother, Rosevelt Milam, said Friday that he was stunned to learn Jonker was also endangered.

“Jones turned my brother into a speeding bullet,” Milam said. “He put the community in more danger than anything.”

A grand jury declined to indict Jones, who returned to work. Protesters blasted the county prosecutor’s handling of the case, noting that the panel did not hear testimony from Mitchell.

Mitchell and his wife sued, contending the officer pulled him over without cause and escalated the situation unnecessarily. The lawsuit contends the city was negligent in employing Jones, who fatally shot a 21-year-old man in 2015.

A resolution of the lawsuit had been delayed as the city refused to turn over police reports without an order preventing their public disclosure. The Supreme Court, noting public interest in the case, upheld a judge’s ruling directing the city to release some records.