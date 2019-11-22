Anti-tax initiative promoter says he’s running for governor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A career anti-tax initiative promoter who has been accused by the state attorney general of using campaign donations for his personal use has announced he’s running for governor.

Tim Eyman made the announcement while testifying at a Sound Transit board meeting Thursday in Seattle. The board was meeting about possible legal action against Eyman’s Initiative 976, which voters approved earlier this month. The measure cuts car tabs to $30, which the state has said will lead to deep cuts in road and public transit projects.

KIRO-TV reports Eyman says he will file paperwork Monday. If he does, he’ll join a handful of lesser-known candidates who have already declared against Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee.

Eyman has been the subject of a long-running lawsuit by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who says that Eyman violated state campaign-finance laws and covertly used his initiative drives to enrich himself.