Discarded mail found on street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials are trying to determine how dozens of containers of mail ended up on a street in Philadelphia.

WPVI-TV reports the letters were found late Wednesday on 6th and Wingohocking streets in the city’s Hunting Park section. Officials believe it may have been stolen.

Some of the mail was open. Some of the containers had bills, school report cards and packages.

Police and postal workers were picking it up.

The investigation is ongoing.