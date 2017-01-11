Man sentenced for driving through Memorial Day crosses

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to three years in jail for driving through a Memorial Day cross display in western Kentucky.

The Gleaner (http://bit.ly/2juKCd7) reports 28-year-old Anthony Burrus of Henderson was sentenced Monday on charges of criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

Burrus was arrested on May 28 after police said he knocked down about 150 crosses and destroyed another 20 with his vehicle. The crosses were placed at a park in May in honor of Memorial Day. Each cross had the name of a deceased veteran.

Henderson police said security footage showed a 1979 Ford Thunderbird driving through the crosses. Police eventually located the car, which was driven by Burrus, and arrested him later that day.

Police say Burrus told officers he was intoxicated at the time the display was hit.

