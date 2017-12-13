FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

2 plead guilty in conspiracy tied to marijuana dispensary

 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Two of three family members who prosecutors say conspired to bribe suburban Detroit officials to persuade them to allow a medical marijuana dispensary have pleaded guilty in the case.

Fifty-two-year-old Ali Baydoun of Dearborn Heights entered his plea Tuesday in federal court to a bribery conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors say Ali Baydoun, his brother Mike Baydoun and nephew Jalal Baydoun conspired to bribe the mayor, police chief and three City Council members in Garden City. Jalal Baydoun pleaded guilty in November and Mike Baydoun is awaiting trial.

Federal authorities say they were willing to pay $150,000 if they could get a permit for a dispensary approved by City Council. Prosecutors say Ali Baydoun in December 2016 handed an envelope containing $15,000 to an official who was working undercover.