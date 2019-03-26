Thousands rally in Russia’s North Caucasus against land deal

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MOSCOW (AP) — Some 10,000 people are rallying in Russia’s North Caucasus to protest a land swap deal with a neighboring region.

Residents in Ingushetia’s capital Magas gathered on the main square on Tuesday to protest an agreement last year between Ingushetia and neighboring Chechnya to exchange unpopulated plots of agricultural land.

The deal became a rallying point for many in Ingushetia who feel that the authorities had betrayed their interests by negotiating the deal. The agreement was signed last year amid mass protests and was upheld as valid by a ruling of the Russian Constitutional Court in December.

The controversy reflects deep-running distrust between the two mostly Muslim Russian regions, which share the same language but have been divided by land and other disputes.