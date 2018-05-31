FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

‘Throwdown’ focuses on healthy, cheap school lunches

By DAVE COLLINS
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some top chefs from around the country are gathering to show that school lunches can be more than just chicken nuggets and tater tots.

The 10 chefs, including some James Beard award winners, will take part in the first "$1.25 Throwdown” contest in New London, Connecticut, on Saturday, trying to create dishes that are tasty yet cost no more than $1.25 apiece to make while adhering to federal nutritional regulations.

That’s the amount event organizer Dan Giusti and his team of fellow chefs are limited to when they prepare daily meals for New London’s 3,900 school children.

Giusti is best known as the former head chef of one of the world’s top-rated restaurants, Noma, in Copenhagen, Denmark. His company, Brigaid, has been making New London’s school meals for the past two years and partnered with New York City schools this year to begin serving six schools in the Bronx.

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

Giusti invited the 10 chefs to this weekend’s contest, which will serve both as a fundraiser for New London schools and an idea generator for Brigaid. Each chef will compete for the best tasting dish as judged by students and food writers, and Giusti says he is hoping to add some of the recipes to the lunch rotation. A $50 ticket will allow you to enjoy one of the meals.

Some of the expected dishes include a vegetable-only, sushi-like roll and a jerk Caribbean fish sandwich.

“The whole point of this is to bring some of the best culinary minds in the country to think about this,” Giusti said. “At the end of the day, hopefully we’ll come up with more recipes that are usable and that kids like.”

Some of the guest chefs include James Beard Award winners Stuart Brioza and Nate Appleman, “Top Chef” Season 12 winner Mei Lin and James Wayman, the 2016 Connecticut Restaurant Association Chef of the Year.

Giusti formed Brigaid to offer more wholesome food choices to students and ditch the frozen, processed meals that have dominated school menus — an idea pursued by other chefs and former first lady Michelle Obama.

More than half of New London students qualify for free or reduced-price meals and the federal government reimburses the school system for most of its food costs, Giusti said. That reimbursement is $3.31 per meal. Subtracting labor and maintenance costs leaves $1.25 for the food, he said.

“The budget is the most challenging thing,” Giusti said. “There are legitimately things that you cannot get into using. As chefs, we like to use fresh herbs. That’s just something we can’t do.”

New London’s lunch menu includes only items made from scratch. Instead of frozen chicken tenders, fish sticks or sloppy Joes, Giusti and his team offer up curry chicken with ginger brown rice, chicken gumbo, beef enchiladas and homemade cheese pizza. That’s in addition to the fruits, salads and sandwiches that are available every day.

The city’s program has been hit or miss with students sometimes. While they have liked the new barbecue chicken thighs, they just weren’t that interested in butternut squash soup or a sandwich containing roasted turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing-flavored mayonnaise.

“A lot of this stuff is in the delivery of how it’s presented, how it’s communicated,” Giusti said. “You have to figure out ways to present it so that they’ll at least give it a shot.”