2 indicted on murder charges in fatal strip club shooting

 
ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Two men have been indicted on murder charges stemming from a fatal shooting at a northern New jersey strip club last year.

Dashaun Jackson and Lucian Faulcon also face conspiracy and weapons charges in the eight-count indictment that was recently handed up by a Union County grand jury.

The charges stem from the May 19 shooting of 20-year-old Paris Lee at the Angels Gentlemen’s Club in Elizabeth.

Police found Lee suffering from numerous gunshot wounds in the club’s rear parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a motive for the shooting.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Jackson, a 27-year-old Plainfield resident, or the 29-year-old Faulcon, who lives in Scotch Plains, have retained attorneys. Both could face life sentences if they’re convicted.