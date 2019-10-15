Providence mayor says he’d consider moving Columbus statue

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Providence mayor says he’d consider moving Columbus statue

 
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The mayor of Providence said Tuesday he would consider moving a Christopher Columbus statue that was vandalized.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza told WPRO he’d entertain the idea of moving the statue from the city’s Elmwood neighborhood to the Federal Hill neighborhood, which is known for its Italian American community and Italian restaurants. His spokeswoman later said that any move would require input from the community.

“It is a treasure,” Elorza said. “So if there’s a way that we can preserve it in a way that makes more sense and satisfies all the constituencies, then I’m all for that.”

The statue was one of several Columbus statues around the nation vandalized with red paint and messages against the 15th century Italian navigator Monday when the U.S. holiday named for one of the first Europeans to reach the Americas was being celebrated.

Other news
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a meeting with a task force on reproductive health care access in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, April 12, 2023, in Washington. The nation's top health official implored states to do more to keep lower-income residents enrolled in Medicaid as the Biden administration released figures Friday, July 28, confirming that many who had health coverage during the coronavirus pandemic are now losing it. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights

The Providence statue was splashed with red paint, and a sign that said “Stop celebrating genocide” was leaned against the pedestal. The word “genocide” was written in orange paint on the pedestal.

The statue has been targeted by vandals on Columbus Day before. Elorza said people are entitled to their opinions about Columbus, but “this is about celebrating the contributions of Italian Americans here in our community and it’s something we should be proud of.”

The statue has been cleaned, according to his office.

A Columbus statue in the Southern California city of Chula Vista was also defaced Monday with red paint. In San Francisco, a Columbus statue at the foot of Coit Tower was vandalized sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas. A handful of states celebrated their first Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the statue would be moved to the Federal Hill neighborhood, not from it.