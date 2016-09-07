Body of man recovered from South Carolina lake

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death of a Darlington County man whose body was recovered from a lake near Hartsville.

Coroner J. Todd Hardee tells local news outlets that the body of 22-year-old Dane Christian Watford was recovered from Lake Robinson on Tuesday afternoon.

Watford had been missing since Labor Day when he fell into the water while riding on a tube. Authorities say he may have then been hit by a boat.

The incident is still under investigation.