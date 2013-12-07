SC mayor’s brother-in-law killed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say the brother-in-law of the mayor of Columbia, S.C., was shot and killed outside a Charlotte, N.C., store.

Donald Gist Jr. was pronounced dead in the parking lot of the Queens Mini-Mart north of Charlotte’s Uptown Friday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives have said they think Gist was killed by someone he knew. They issued a murder warrant Saturday for 40-year-old Arthur Givens. They did not release a motive for the killing.

Gist’s sister is Circuit Court Judge DeAndrea Benjamin, who is married to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

The Benjamin and Gist families said in a joint statement that the shock has “been difficult to bear.”

The families say they have confidence police will find Donald Gist’s killer.