State agents cracking down on secondary market liquor sales

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say an investigation into illegal secondary market liquor sales have led to charges against five individuals.

Such sales involve the out-of-state purchase of alcohol difficult to find in Ohio that is then resold over the internet and social media sites.

Ohio law only allows consumers to buy liquor, such as bourbon and vodka, in authorized state liquor locations, with revenue going to the state to support economic development.

Capt. Gary Allen is commander of the Ohio Investigative Unit. He says people buying alcohol through secondary sales aren’t guaranteed that the product is safe.

The misdemeanor charges against the five individuals announced Friday include the illegal sale of beer or intoxicating liquor.