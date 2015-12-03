FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
UN: 420,000 people die annually from tainted food

 
BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says some 420,000 people die each year from foodborne diseases, with young children accounting for more than a quarter of all deaths.

The U.N. health agency says it estimates that about 600 million people fall ill annually after consuming tainted food.

It says children under 5 are particularly vulnerable to serious illness, resulting in 125,000 deaths a year.

The agency said Thursday that a comprehensive review of diseases caused by 31 types of bacteria, viruses, parasites, toxins or chemicals found the highest burden in Africa and Southeast Asia.

It said consumption of raw or undercooked meat, eggs, fresh produce and dairy products is a particular problem.

Other major foodborne diseases are typhoid fever, hepatitis A, tapeworm and aflatoxin, a mold that grows on poorly stored grain.