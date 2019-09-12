Governor, new DHS boss announce 13% pay hike for workers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and his new pick to lead the Department of Human Services say more than 3,700 agency employees will be getting a 13% pay raise.

Stitt and DHS Director Justin Brown announced the pay hikes Thursday and said most of those receiving the raises are “frontline” employees working in the agency’s 92 field offices across the state.

Brown says the pay boost will bring the salaries of those workers closer to their peers in other state agencies. He says the agency also has more than 500 vacancies that it’s looking to fill in the coming months.

The agency says the raises will be funded through its existing budget.