Delaware police charge 2 with painting racist graffiti

LEWES, Del. (AP) — State police in Delaware say two men have been arrested and charged with a vandalism spree that included painting racist graffiti on the side of a school bus.

Police say 19-year-old Zachary Baughman, of Lincoln, and 22-year-old Steven Swain, of Harrington, were charged with five counts of graffiti and other charges.

Cape Henlopen School District Superintendent Robert Fulton said that an expletive, followed by a racial slur, was spray-painted on the side of the bus. Fulton called the vandalism “reprehensible.”

Police said they also found graffiti containing profanity spray-painted on other vehicles over the weekend, including a forklift. mobile office trailer and cars.

Baughman and Swain were released on $10,000 unsecured bond.