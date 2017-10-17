FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Delaware police charge 2 with painting racist graffiti

 
LEWES, Del. (AP) — State police in Delaware say two men have been arrested and charged with a vandalism spree that included painting racist graffiti on the side of a school bus.

Police say 19-year-old Zachary Baughman, of Lincoln, and 22-year-old Steven Swain, of Harrington, were charged with five counts of graffiti and other charges.

Cape Henlopen School District Superintendent Robert Fulton said that an expletive, followed by a racial slur, was spray-painted on the side of the bus. Fulton called the vandalism “reprehensible.”

Police said they also found graffiti containing profanity spray-painted on other vehicles over the weekend, including a forklift. mobile office trailer and cars.

Baughman and Swain were released on $10,000 unsecured bond.