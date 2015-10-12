Brown student: Editors shouldn’t have apologized for columns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Brown University student whose newspaper columns prompted protests from other students says she doesn’t think the editors should have apologized for the articles, which they called “racist.”

Emma Maier tells WPRO-AM (http://bit.ly/1VLcpHy ) the Brown Daily Herald “committed no transgression” in deciding to print her articles. She says nobody requires the Herald to be read or taken seriously.

Maier wrote two opinion columns for the newspaper under the pseudonym M. Dzhali Maier. The newspaper apologized after they were published, saying they “crossed the line.”

The newspaper says the Oct. 5 article “The white privilege of cows” relied on the incorrect notion biological differences exist among races. It says the Oct. 6 article “Columbian Exchange Day” said Native Americans should be thankful for colonialism.

Maier says she won’t apologize.

___

