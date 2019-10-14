190-pound dog rescued from Utah canyon by first responders

MILLCREAK CANYON, Utah (AP) — First responders have rescued an injured, 190-pound dog from Grandeur Peak in Millcreek Canyon.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was alerted about 6:30 p.m. Sunday that a 3-year-old male mastiff was hurt while walking on the trail with his owner.

The owner was unable to carry the large canine to safety.

Rescue team members put the dog named Floyd on a litter and carried him down the mountain around 10:30 p.m.